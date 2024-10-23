Police Locate Missing NextGen Infraco CEO Tony Mintah

Tony Mintah

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed that Tony Mintah, the Chief Executive Officer of NextGen Infraco, who went missing, has been found.

This update comes after an investigation was launched into his disappearance, allegedly involving unidentified individuals from the National Communication Authority premises in Accra.

NextGen Infraco is at the forefront of Ghana’s upgrade to the 5G spectrum, having secured the licensing contract.

In June 2024, the Government of Ghana, in partnership with Ascend Digital, K-NET, Radisys, Nokia, and Tech Mahindra, launched Next-Gen InfraCo to provide affordable 5G mobile broadband services.

–BY Daniel Bampoe