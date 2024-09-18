Police Officer Injured In NDC Demo Against EC

A demonstration organized by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) across Ghana’s 16 regional capitals on Tuesday took a violent turn in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, leaving one police officer injured.

The officer, who was pelted with stones by protesters attempting to breach the Electoral Commission’s premises, is currently receiving medical attention.

In a statement, the Ghana Police Service said they had agreed on arrangements with the demonstration’s organizers, but protesters in Kumasi disregarded these agreements.

Police swiftly intervened, restoring calm and controlling the situation.

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, personally reached out to the injured officer, wishing him a speedy recovery.

This demonstration was part of a nationwide protest against perceived voter registration irregularities.

The NDC had planned to march to all Regional Electoral Commission offices and present a petition at the EC headquarters in Accra.

In preparation for the protests, security measures were heightened, with potential counter-demonstrations planned in Accra.

However, the Police Service has commenced an investigation into the Kumasi incident and expressed gratitude to stakeholders, including organizers, demonstrators, and the media, for their cooperation throughout the exercise

