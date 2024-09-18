Mahama Exposed Over Power Generating Capacity

John Mahama

The Opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, has been caught in a web of misinformation regarding the country’s power-generating capacity.

Mahama claimed that during his tenure, Ghana’s power-generating capacity increased from 1,810 megawatts in 2007 to 4,292 megawatts in 2016.

However, a thorough investigation by DUBAWA, a reputable fact-checking organization, has debunked this assertion as false.

To understand the gravity of Mahama’s misstatement, it’s essential to revisit Ghana’s tumultuous energy past.

The country has struggled with persistent power outages, notoriously known as “Dumsor,” since independence.

This phenomenon has plagued Ghana’s economy, with nearly 50% of small-scale industries losing valuable hours due to unreliable power supply.

John Mahama’s administration had vowed to address this issue, and in 2016, he proudly declared that Ghana was moving towards excess power generation.

However, the facts tell a different story.

According to the Energy Commission’s report, “National Energy Statistics 2007 to 2016 (Revised),” Ghana’s electricity generation per installed capacity rose from 1,935 megawatts in 2007 to 3,795 megawatts by the end of 2016 – not 4,292 megawatts as Mahama alleged.

The report further breaks down the installed capacity in 2016 into 1,580 hydro, 2,192 thermal, and 23 renewable energy sources.

This discrepancy raises concerns about the accuracy of information presented by political leaders, particularly during election seasons.

-BY Daniel Bampoe