Police Officer Shot in Clash with Armed Goat Thieves in Assin Community

A police officer was shot in the leg during a confrontation with suspected livestock thieves in Assin Manso, in the Assin South District of the Central Region.

The incident occurred when officers responded to complaints from farmers about armed thieves stealing goats. Four suspects were arrested, and over 40 stolen goats were recovered.

Eyewitnesses told journalists that the criminals often storm communities armed with weapons, threatening livestock owners before making away with their animals.

According to the Central North Regional Police Commander, ACP Abraham Aquaye, the officer is in stable condition.

He emphasized that Police have secured the recovered goats and are now working to identify their rightful owners.

The four suspects remain in custody, assisting investigations and are expected to appear before court soon.

Authorities say investigations are continuing as police intensify efforts to dismantle livestock theft networks operating in the area.