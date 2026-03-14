Indian National Jailed 5 Years for Printing Fake Currency in Ghana

An Indian national, Shama, has been sentenced to five years in prison by the Amasaman Circuit Court for printing millions of fake Ghana cedis and US dollars.

Shama’s five years’ imprisonment was for printing fake Cedi and dollar notes valued at GHS12,782,990.

The court delivered its ruling on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, following legal proceedings that established Shama’s involvement in the printing and possession of fake currency, an offense that violates Ghana’s financial and criminal laws.

Investigations revealed that the fake currency included GHS 1,991,000 (one million, nine hundred ninety-one thousand Ghana cedis) and $991,000 (nine hundred ninety-one thousand United States dollars).

Authorities indicated that Shama allegedly printed the money and attempted to pass it off as legitimate company funds.

Still to come…….