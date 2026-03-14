Ashanti Kente Celebration Set For March 23-31

As part of the celebration of Ghana Month and within the broader activities of AshantiFest 2026, the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council has designated Monday, 23rd March to Tuesday, 31st March 2026 as Ashanti Kente Week.

This initiative seeks to promote and celebrate our rich cultural heritage while encouraging pride in the globally recognized Kente cloth, a symbol of identity, craftsmanship, and tradition.

In a letter issued by the Regional Coordinating Council, all government institutions, corporate organizations, and public service establishments within the Ashanti Region are encouraged to incorporate a touch of Kente in their attire throughout the week.

“This may be done through full Kente cloth, Kente-inspired outfits, scarves, ribbons, ties, bow ties, pocket squares, lapel pins, brooches, headbands, hair accessories, belts, or other subtle Kente designs integrated into corporate wear,” the statement read.

In addition, all churches, mosques, and other religious institutions are respectfully encouraged to invite their congregations to also incorporate a touch of Kente in their attire during services within the week.

Furthermore, institutions and religious bodies may climax their participation on Friday, 27th, Saturday, 28th, or Sunday, 29th March 2026, depending on their respective worship days.

“The Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council is pleased to announce that, in collaboration with the Manhyia Palace, the region will hold a grand climax event on Tuesday, 31st March 2026 at the Kumasi Cultural Centre,” the statement added.

The event will feature cultural displays, a Traditional Food Fair, and a Music and Jama Festival, showcasing the rich culture, history, cuisine, and musical heritage of the Ashanti people.