WiFT Ghana Launches with ‘The Evolution Workshops’

Women in Film ,Television & Media Ghana (WiFT Ghana) officially launched its organization with a landmark event, “The Evolution Workshops: Celebrating 20 Years in Film,” held on March 8th at Jambo Spaces in Accra.

The event brought together industry professionals, aspiring creatives, and key stakeholders for a day of learning, collaboration, and empowerment aimed at strengthening women’s participation in Ghana’s film and creative industries.

The workshop, organized in collaboration with the Her STEAM Initiative and Jambo Spaces, provided free training for 100 women, equipping participants with both creative and business skills needed to thrive in the evolving film and media landscape.

The program began with the official launch of WiFT Ghana , where the President, Juliet Ibrahim, delivered an address introducing the organization, its vision, and its goals for supporting women in film, television, and digital media. She also encouraged women across the creative sector to become part of the WiFT Ghana community.

The event featured a range of expert-led sessions designed to address both the artistic and professional aspects of the film industry.

Actress, entrepreneur, and licensed therapist Sonia Ibrahim opened the workshop sessions with a presentation on “Mental Health in the Creative Arts,” highlighting the importance of emotional wellbeing and support systems for creatives.

Participants later took part in concurrent masterclasses covering key areas within the creative industry, including:

* Financial Literacy and Content Monetization led by Kwame A.A. Opoku

* Basics of Acting facilitated by Godwin Namboh

* The Business of Acting presented by Pascal Aka

* Cinematography and Photography led by Jonathan Addey.

* AI for Creatives delivered by Crystal Cummings.

* Branding and Personal Development by Juliet Ibrahim.

The event also included networking opportunities, media interactions, and refreshments sponsored by The Northern Bazaar, creating a space for participants to connect with industry leaders and fellow creatives.

The event was also graced by several notable personalities from Ghana’s entertainment industry, including veteran actress Pascaline Edwards, musician Mzbel, actress Charlotte Derban, media personality and actress Akuapem Poloo, and filmmaker Michael Brako, who attended to support the initiative and encourage participants.

In her closing remarks, Juliet Ibrahim expressed gratitude to the speakers, partners, and participants for contributing to the success of the inaugural event.

She emphasized WiFT Ghana’s commitment to building a supportive platform that will continue to provide mentorship, professional training, and opportunities for women in the creative sector.

WIFT Ghana expressed appreciation to its partners and collaborators, including Twellium, Creative Studio Academy, The Northern Bazaar, the National Film Authority, and Verna Mineral Water, pixie events for supporting the successful execution of the event.

As WiFT Ghana begins its journey, the organization aims to continue delivering training programs, industry dialogues, and initiatives that elevate the role and visibility of women within Ghana’s creative economy.

About WiFT Ghana

Women in Film, Television and Media Ghana (WiFT Ghana) is a professional organization committed to advancing the careers of women working in film, television, and related creative industries through advocacy, education, mentorship, and networking opportunities.

For more information on how to be a part of the community visit:

www.gwitt.org