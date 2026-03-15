Five Arrested in Malta, Asankrangwa Chinese Company Robbery

At least five suspects have been identified in connectionwith a robbery attack of Chinese heavy-duty machinery company at Asankrangwa inthe Western Region and are currently in police custody. They are: Issahaku Ibrahim, aged 42 Fatal Ali, aged 25 Yahaya Mumuni, aged26 Emmanuel Antwi, aged 22 Rashid Abdul aged22. According to police report, these armed suspects stormed the premises of Velotop Co. Ltd, a Chineseheavy-duty machinery company located at Malta, a suburb of Asankrangwa in theAmenfi West Municipal Assembly to launch an attack on them. The suspects, armed with pump-action guns, a pistol, and machetes, held workers of the company hostage and robbed them of cash in the sum of GHS 200,000.00.

During the-robbery, the suspects handcuffed three Chinese nationals, locked them in a-room, and fled the scene in a black Toyota Voxy vehicle with registration number GS 576-25. In a statement signed by the Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Western Central Region, Assistant Superintendent of Police Beatrice Turkson stated that upon receiving the information, a patrol team from the Asankrangwa Police moved swiftly to the scene: however, the suspects had already fled.“The information was immediately circulated to all snap checkpoints within the jurisdiction.

The suspected vehicle was later spotted on the Asankrangwa-Sefwi Bekwai road and intercepted by police officers on duty at the Sumpre checkpoint.

The occupants attempted to flee from the vehicle but were pursued by the police personnel at the barrier, with support from the Asankrangwa patrol team.

Four suspects weresubsequently arrested” the statement read. ASP Turkson further mentioned that following day 13th March, 2026, a fifth suspect, Abdul aged, 22 was arrested from his hide out, making a total of five suspects, saying,

“ Two of the suspects managed to escape and efforts underway to get them arrested.

”A search conducted in the vehicle led to the retrieval of the following exhibits: two pump-action guns, 14) AA cartridges, One Brunei Mod 84 Cal 9 PAK pistol with a magazineloaded with 8 rounds of ammunition . One machete 5, 1 iPhone 13 mobile phone, one Nokia C300 mobile phone,

one Villoan mobile phone, two CCTV camera decoders, three pairs of handcuffs, cash in the sum of GHS 198,200.00 Rashid Abdul, aged 22, the fifth suspect was arrested from his hideout. Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects are residents of Obuasi and had travelled to Asankrangwa to carry out the robbery, that they were led by an accomplice whose is a resident of Asankrangwa and is currently at large.

“ Efforts are under way to arrest the said leader and any other accomplices. The suspects are currently in police custody, assisting with investigations and will be arraigned beforecourt in due course” the statement read.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke