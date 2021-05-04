Police Pick Up Christ Embassy Leaders

A scene at the Dome during the service

The Ghana Police Service has picked up some leaders of the Christ Embassy Church and officials of the Fantasy Dome for questioning following the breach of COVID-19 protocols at an event held over the weekend.

The officials were picked up after a video of the members of the youth ministry of the Church at East Legon, were seen dancing and shouting at a programme without any regard to the COVID-19 protocols.

The event went viral on social media and has since sparked outrage due to fears that it could be a potential point for spreading COVID-19, which is becoming difficult to contain, and erode the gains made in the fight against the pandemic.

The Director of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent of Police, Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman, said anyone found culpable would not be spared.

“We are questioning several people including leaders of Christ Embassy and the people who let out the place for this particular event. The investigation will settle the matter as to who organised the event and who sanctioned it,” Abayie-Buckman said.

Civil society group, OccupyGhana in reaction to the video said, “We are not opposed to the holding of religious events. But we need no reminders that the dangerous and murderous COVID-19 is still present and active with us. That is why the government has imposed protocols by law, which demand compliance, even by churches; and our local churches have largely been an exemplar in this regard.”

The group thus called on the government “to answer to Ghanaians whether or not the event was held on its blind side, and if so, how that was possible? Was the police present at the event, and if so, why? Were government officials invited and were they present? Were the venue owners present, and did they take any steps to prevent or stop this?

“While the authorities investigate this matter, we call on the government to immediately stop any further meetings and apply the law on COVID-19 protocols to the organisers of this event to the fullest extent possible.”

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri