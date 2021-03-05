Police Remand Aduana Defender

Constable Amos Mantey Farouk Adam

THE CENTRAL defender of Aduana Football club, Farouk Adam, who has found himself at the wrong side of the law for allegedly killing a police officer through a road accident on Berekum Dormaa highway has been remanded in police custody by a Berekum Circuit Court to reappear on March 18.

The police in the region, yesterday, swerved journalists and sympathizers who trooped to the Fiapre Circuit Court, where the case was originally registered for trial, to catch a glimpse of the footballer; but police investigators later sent the case to Berekum Court without prior notice to the Fiapre Court officials.

Appearing before the Berekum Circuit Court presided over by Osei Kofi Amoako, the prosecutor, Inspector Emmanuel Sampson, pleaded with the court to remand the suspect to allow for time for further investigation into the case.

However, counsel for the suspect, Yaw Bafour Akoto, pleaded for bail but his plea was turned down.

Later in an interview with the press outside the court, Lawyer Akoto said they were happy the suspect was remanded in police custody and not prison custody because Mr. Adam was medically unfit due to the accident.

“It is an accident and it is not like he has no driving licence or roadworthy certificate; but an accident.”

He refuted questions from journalists that the suspect would impede investigation or run away because he had an international contract and it is about traveling outside the country. “He will not interfere with any investigation because there was no witness or witnesses in the case. He even reported himself to the police after the accident, so how could he interfere with the case.

The case has thus been adjourned to March 18 for hearing, DAILY GUIDE SPORTS has gathered.

By Daniel Dayee