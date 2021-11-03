Police Remember Fallen Heroes

The IGP/ Dr. Dampare, Vice President Bawumia and Ambrose Dery during the programme

The Ghana Police Service yesterday held a memorial service for 11 police officers who died in the line of duty.

The 11 included Chief Inspector Abednego Kofi Kechire, Chief Inspector James Issaka Aroma, General Constable Iddrisu Gafaru, General Sergeant Moses Tetteh Nartey, General Corporal Charles Adjei Osekre, General Lance Corporal Martin Baba and General Constable Kwarteng Abebrese Nantwi Collins.

The others are Lance Corporal Emmanuel Osei, General Constable Francis Odoi, General Constable Amos Maatey Niganoko, and General Constable Ernest Newton Dwamena.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia laid a wreath on behalf of the government and the people of Ghana while Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police laid a wreath for the Ghana Police Service.

Mrs. Vida Aroma, wife of the late Chief Inspector Issaka Aroma laid a wreath on behalf of the bereaved families and Nii Dodoo Nsaki, Otublohum Mantse laid a wreath on behalf of the traditional authorities.

Vice President Bawumia signed the Remembrance Book after a tour of the cenotaph.

DCOP Very Reverend Friar George Arthur, Director of Religious Affairs of the Ghana Police Service in his message, said the death of a police officer is a great loss to not only the immediate family but also to the nation at large, adding that the solemn ceremony should remind all living of the reality of death.

“No one can escape the clutches of the grave; death is inevitable, irreversible, and irresistible. We will exit this physical world in different circumstances through different means and different times.

“To the bereaved families, these officers we are mourning today did not die as criminals but as gallant officers who perished while performing their official duties of the nation.

“Their names have been engraved on the walls of this cenotaph for contemporary and future generals to extol their bravery and sacrifice,” he said.

Adding that, “They have left an indelible mark on the strong walls of the Ghana Police Service – worthy of emulation.”

DCOP Arthur also prayed for the departed souls and the bereaved families.

Also present at the event were Mr. Ambrose Dery, the Minister of the Interior, Air Commodore Nana Adu Gyamfi representing the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) Rear Admiral Seth Amoama, former IGPs Patrick Kwarteng Acheampong, Mohammed Alhassan, John Kudalor and David Asante-Apeatu.

The Police Memorial Day activity was commenced in 2014 during which all officers who qualified for honours had their names immortalised.

Two years thereafter in 2016, a cenotaph was inaugurated, with the celebration of police officers who lost their lives in the years 2015 and 2016 appearing.