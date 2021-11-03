NIA Commences Regional Operations Today

The National Identification Authority (NIA) will from today commence operations in its 16 regional and 275 district offices across the country based on the following plan: A. From November 3-5, 2021 – Setting up, conducting public sensitisation and engaging with community leaders on the impending operations of the Regional and District offices.

This will also enable newly-appointed officers to familiarise themselves with their various communities and undertake other preparatory activities; B. From November 8-16, 2021 (except weekends) – Issuing Ghana Cards to Ghanaians who registered during the mass registration but could not receive their cards.

From November 17, 2021 onwards – Continuation of issuance of Ghana Cards to applicants; D. From November 17, 2021 onwards – Registering and issuing Ghana Cards to Ghanaians aged 15 years and above; E. From November 29, 2021 onwards – Replacement of lost, stolen, and damaged Ghana Cards; F. From November 29, 2021 onwards – Updating of personal information of applicants in the National Identity Register (NIR).

The NIA will announce in due course the timelines for the registration of Ghanaians under 15 years.

The Regional and District offices of the NIA will operate within the usual business hours from 8:00am to 5:00pm, Monday to Friday.

The Premium Registration Centre at the NIA Head Office will be open for business on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.