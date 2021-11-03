Honour For First Northern Female CEO

Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah

The Voiceless Media and Consult is set to honour Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah for her services to the betterment of Ghanaian women in the North and beyond soon.

Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah, who is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) under the Office of the President, Ghana, is one of the few women from the North to hold such a position and therefore serves as an inspiration to other women and a role model as well.

The upcoming award is in recognition of her achievements in both the corporate and political cycles.

Mrs. Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah holds a Master of Public Policy and Administration degree with emphasis on Economic and Political Development from the School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA) of Columbia University. She also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from the University of Ghana.

Some of her core interest areas are Project Management, Business Development, Strategy, Public Management and Institutional Analysis, Government Budgeting, Operations Management, Economic Empowerment of Women, International Capital Markets, Business Analysis, Monitoring and Evaluation among others.

She has applied these skills through continued work with the public service, private sector and international organisations where she acquired a wide-range of knowledge in the formulation and implementation of projects and policies.

She has extensive work experience from the following organisations: Agricultural Development Bank (Accra, Ghana), The Millennium Cities Initiative – MCI in collaboration with Earth Institute of Columbia University (Accra, Ghana), Consultancy for the Capacity Development Group (UNDP, New York), Merchant Bank Ghana Limited (Accra, Ghana) and Jospong Group of Companies (Accra, Ghana).

She interned with the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA-Accra, Ghana), The Regional Bureau for Africa in collaboration with the Earth Institute of Columbia University (UNDP, New York) and did her national service with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR-Accra, Ghana).

She is a highly motivated individual, a team player, a results-oriented person, dynamic, analytical and highly competent. She is married with four children.