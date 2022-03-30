Police Save Phone Thief

A 20-YEAR-old suspected mobile phone thief would have been lynched by an irate mob on March 25, 2022 at Medoma near Kumasi in the Ashanti Region were it not for the intervention of the Mamponteng Police.

Suspect Emmanuel Oppong was rescued around 9pm when the night patrol team got to the scene, where he was being subjected to severe beatings for allegedly stealing a mobile phone.

A police source said Opoku Agyeman Bonsu, the MCE for Kwabre East Municipal, reported the case to the police.

According to the source, the MCE said a certain young man was being manhandled for stealing a mobile phone.

Armed with this information, the Mamponteng Police night patrol team rushed to Medoma to save the suspect.

The source said there were marks of assault on Oppong’s body, as blood was also oozing from his facial wounds.

The suspect was then sent to a hospital at Mamponteng, where he was treated and discharged.

The source noted that the suspected phone thief has been detained by the police for investigation.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi