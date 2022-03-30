Abu Jinapor Donates Motorbikes To Damongo Health Directorate

Samuel Abu Jinapor presenting the motorbikes to Ms Gertrude Yentumi in Damongo

THE MEMBER of Parliament for the Damongo Constituency in the Savannah Region, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has donated 10 Apsonic motorbikes to the West Gonja Health Directorate.

The donation is intended to support the directorate to enhance health delivery for residents in and around Damongo and its surroundings.

At a brief handing over ceremony in Damongo, the Damongo MP expressed his commitment towards quality health delivery, and assured that he would do everything possible within his strength to ensure that the Damongo health directorate is adequately resourced.

“I am very happy that we have been able to get these 10 motorbikes which can confront the rough terrains of this municipality and this is just the beginning. We are going to bring more to be able to reach out to the rural communities and work for the people,” he stated.

He disclosed that the Akufo-Addo-led administration would build a regional hospital and a university in Damongo, a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) school in Laribanga, a Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) school in Busunu. He assured the people of Damongo of more developmental projects.

“My dream is that when I am done and gone, the bar will be set so high that whoever wants to be MP in the Savannah Region will be held to the highest standards of delivery and responsibility because, some people come for our votes and after they are voted you don’t see them again, and if you can’t find your MP how do you put your problems before them,” he stated.

Health Director of the West Gonja Municipality, Gertrude Yentumi, who received the motorbikes, said transport is an essential resource for the delivery of health services in the rural communities.

According to her, transport challenges made it difficult for the directorate to reach out to most of the rural communities and children in a timely manner to give them the basic services.

She lauded the MP for his continuous support of the health sector in the Damongo municipality.

Ms. Yentumi assured that the health directorate will use the motorbikes for the intended purpose.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale