Rainstorm Causes Havoc At Dompim

Some of the affected buildings and structures

OVER ONE hundred buildings and structures were destroyed when a rainstorm hit some parts of Dompim in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region, on Monday.

The rainstorm affected churches, schools and other buildings and also displaced some people in the area.

Most of the buildings had their roofs ripped-off. Electric poles as well as kiosks which served as shops and homes for some people were also affected.

No casualty was recorded but some of the affected persons indicated that the situation was very devastating, and called on the authorities to assist them with the requisite materials.

“We are appealing to the assembly and other benevolent organisations to come to our aid since many have been rendered homeless,” they pointed out.

They revealed that some of the school children in the area would have to stay out of school until the roofs of their school buildings are fixed.

The Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Francis Amoah, told DAILY GUIDE that the storm has destroyed several properties.

He said his outfit, in collaboration with the Municipal Assembly, would do all within their power to provide the requisite assistants to the affected persons.

According to Mr. Amoah, he toured the affected community together with the Municipal Chief Executive, Benjamin Kese, and some officials from the assembly, to assess the situation.

He has, therefore, appealed to the residents to take precautionary measures to protect themselves.

FROM Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi