Police Slap Sosu With Criminal Charges

The embattled Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina in Accra, Francis Xavier Sosu has been charged by the Ghana Police Service after leading a violent demonstration in his constituency a week ago.

At least two charges have been preferred against him, namely causing damage to public property and obstruction of highway.

He is to appear in court to defend the charges on November 8, 2021 the Director General of Police Public Affairs Directorate, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwasi Ofori, told an Accra based media house monitored by DGN Online.

According to him, “The Police has obtained a criminal summons and has been duly served for him to appear in court on November 8…as we enumerated the charges include obstructing the highway, causing damage to public property.

Touching on the contempt of Parliament which some two police officers were said to have been cited, he indicated that the Service is yet to be served by Parliament, adding that “When that comes, the administration will take a firm decision.”

