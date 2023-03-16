‘Political Parties Key Partners In Civic Education’

Kathleen Addy

The Chairman of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Ms. Kathleen Addy, has described political parties as key partners in NCCE’s quest to deliver effective civic education to the citizens of Ghana.

According to her, the NCCE recognises this role and the time is ripe for a deliberate collaboration aimed at promoting nation-building and nurturing a civic-minded society.

Ms. Addy made these statements when she called on the Chairman of the NDC, Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and party executives in Accra.

Ms. Addy revealed the commission’s plans to launch a campaign to revive the use of the National Anthem and the National Pledge for all major events and activities so citizens will be constantly reminded of the values we are supposed to live by.

She was warmly received by Mr. Asiedu Nketia and his team, and they both congratulated each other on their new roles.

The Chairman of NDC praised the commission for the gesture and thanked Ms. Addy for the visit. He mentioned that political parties have indeed not put the NCCE in its proper pride of place. He said, “if you have a civic-minded population, it facilitates national growth and development. If we had a better and enlightened population, some of the controversies in this country won’t be an issue. On both sides, we have not done well in empowering the NCCE and the defects are beginning to show. We appreciate your difficulties as a party.”

Mr. Asiedu Nketia said the new executives of the NDC will collaborate with the NCCE to promote nation-building. Mr. Asiedu Nketia and his team made some suggestions for building a strong civic culture such as the re-introduction of strong content on civics in the design of the Ghana Education Service’s curriculum, voter education, district level elections, patriotism, nationalism, and among other areas of national interest.

Present at the meeting were the General Secretary of the NDC, Dr. Fiifi Kwetey, and other senior executive members.

The team from the NCCE including the Commission Secretary and Directors at the Head Office accompanied Ms. Addy.