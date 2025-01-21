Politicians Buying State Land Not Wrong – Local Govt Minister-Designate

Ahmed Ibrahim

The Minister-designate for Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim, has stated that there is nothing inherently wrong with politicians purchasing properties from state authorities.

Answering questions at his public vetting in Parliament, Mr. Ibrahim explained that the state, through entities like the Tema Development Corporation (TDC), is the custodian of land, and any property sold by these organizations is a legitimate transaction.

“TDC has a standard rate that it applies. There’s nothing wrong with owning a property sold to you by a state authority,” he remarked during the public hearing.

Mr. Ibrahim clarified that he was referring to legal sales, dismissing any concerns over illegal land transactions.

When questioned about whether politicians purchasing state land could be seen as a conflict of interest or unethical, the Minister-designate asserted that not all land sales are the same.

Drawing distinctions between different types of state lands, he pointed out that there are both legal and illegal sales. He emphasized his focus on legitimate transactions, distancing his argument from any accusations of wrongdoing regarding illegal acquisitions.

Mr. Ibrahim referenced high-end properties in affluent areas like Cantonments and Roman Ridge, often owned by both Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians, including foreign nationals such as Lebanese, Indians, Syrians, and Turks.

When asked: “Do you think that Ghanaians, especially politicians, should be prohibited from owning property in such areas?”

Mr. Ibrahim, who is the MP for Banda, suggested that just as foreigners have the right to purchase properties in Ghana, Ghanaians, including politicians, should not be treated differently.

“I may have no problem with it because there are also Ghanaians who purchase assets in other countries. This is simply part of the global exchange,” he said.

Despite the clear backing for the legality of such transactions, Mr. Ibrahim acknowledged the public perception challenges.

He noted that the situation might be viewed differently if a politician is in a position to influence decisions about state land sales, likening it to “trade secrets” within any business.

However, he reiterated that if the process is conducted transparently, with rigorous checks and balances, there should be no issue.

Mr. Ibrahim underscored the importance of transparency and fairness in the sale of state assets, urging the public to differentiate between ethical concerns and the legal framework within which such transactions occur.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House