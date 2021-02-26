Popular Ghanaian photographer Bob Pixel dead

Bob Pixel

Ghanaian legendary photographer, Emmanuel Bobbie has been confirmed dead on Thursday afternoon 26th February 2021.

According to information gathered by DGN Online, the celebrated photographer died after suffering from a short illness.

Bobbie who is well known for his professional works for high-profile politicians and celebrities left behind three children.

Trending Number 1 on tweeter is the dead celebrity photographer popularly known as Bob Pixel.

His death has drawn much condolences from celebrities and loved ones.

Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo wrote: “Bob Pixel….We never had the chance to go on a road trip together with our drones and cameras. Rest well dear friend. Till we meet again 🙏.”

Ghanaian Afrobeat Artist Fuse ODG also wrote, “Wow can’t believe we lost a legend like Bob Pixel…the first photographer in Ghana🇬🇭 I did a photoshoot with and I went back many times coz he was just too epic and world-class with it! Thank you for gracing the earth with your presence ..your legacy lives on…RIP Bob Pixel “.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke