Population Census Set For April-May 2021

Ghana’s next population and house census is slated for April and May 2021.

This is according to President Nana Akufo-Addo.

He made the announcement on the occasion of the launch of the Ghana Census of Agriculture Report by Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

GSS is to undertake the population and housing census.

He pointed out government’s commitment and readiness to support the conduct of the 2020 round of Population and Housing Census despite the challenge posed by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

In line with the advanced preparation for the census, he assured the Ghana Statistical Service, the organisation legally mandated to conduct the census that, financial resources have been ring-fenced and that data collection has been scheduled to commence from April to May 2021.

The Ghana Statistical Service has therefore indicated its intention to recruit and train field officers in their respective districts.

In view of the numbers involved for training of field officers, it has become necessary for GSS to use Ghana Education Service class rooms for the training of the field officers. Giving that the classrooms will only be available during this period (April—May), when schools will be on recession as the conduct of the census is contingent on the availability of classroom for training field staff.

By Melvin Tarlue