4 Companies Donate Towards Farmers Day Celebration

Some four corporate organizations have made various donations to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA).

The donations made on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the forecourt of the Ministry in Accra, were in support of the 2020 edition of the National Farmers Day Celebration.

The four companies are: Agri-Impact, Bon Agro, Demeter Ghana Limited, and Flour Mills Ghana Limited.

Demeter Ghana Limited made a cash donation of Ghc 20,000, while Agri-Impact donated Ghc 10,000.

Flour Mills Ghana Limited donated six bags of Sankofa products including Soybean meal, broiler starter, layer mash, broiler finisher, layer concentrate.

Bon Agro donated a number of its spraying machines.

Roberts Patrick Ankobiah, Chief Director of MoFA, in remarks after receiving the donations, thanked the various donors.

He said the items will go a long way towards the successful Organization of the Farmers’ Day.

Farmers’ day involved recognizing and appreciating the efforts and contributions of farmers towards the Economic wellbeing of the country, he said.

Representatives of the various companies affirmed their respective institution’s commitment to partnering the Ministry and supporting farmers to improve the fortunes of Ghana’s agricultural sector.

This year’s celebration is the 36th of its kind and is being held at Techiman, in the Bono East Region, on Friday, November 6, 2020.

It is being held under the theme: “Ensuring Agribusiness Development Under Covid-19 – Opportunities And Challenges.”

By Melvin Tarlue