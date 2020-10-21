Prof. Frimpong-Boateng Presents Pickup To NPP Dormaa East PC

Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena

Frimpong-Boateng has donated nissan pickup to the NPP parliamentary candidate for Dormaa East constituency, Paul Apreku Twum-Barimah.

Prof Frimpong-Boateng made the donation on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in Accra.

It is the second of such donations he has made towards the NPP’s election 2020 campaign.

It would be recalled that a few days ago, he donated a pickup, two motorbikes and NPP branded T-shirts to the party’s Wa East Constituency in the Upper West Region.

In remarks to make the presentation on Wednesday, Prof Frimpong-Boateng observed the need for members of the party to actively support the re-election bid of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

“We are at a point in our history where a lot of things are taking place,” he said.

“We have a good President who has done so much and he deserves a second term,” the Minister said.

“And therefore we all have to contribute in making sure that we win and win big”, he urged.

And that is why we are donating to the party in Dormaa east to aid their movement, according to him.

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary candidate thanked the Minister for the donation.

He said the car has come at the right time.

By Melvin Tarlue