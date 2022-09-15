Portsmouth Alumni Pledge Support

Some members making up the Ghanaian Chapter Alumni of the University of Portsmouth

The Ghanaian Alumni Chapter of the University of Portsmouth, UK, has indicated its preparedness to support Ghanaian youth across the country to climb the educational ladder, get into good and profitable jobs to assist in economic development not just through education but networking and teamwork.

Professor Humphrey Danso, Ag. Dean of the Faculty of Technical Education at the Akenten Appiah-Menkah University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development, an alumnus of the University of Portsmouth, made the remark during the Ghana Alumni Chapter celebration of the 30th anniversary of the University of Portsmouth over the weekend in Accra.

The Ghana Chapter Alumni members dotted around the country gathered to reflect on the impact the university has had on their lives and also offered a platform to network and celebrate a rich past and an exciting future for both the University of Portsmouth and the alumni group in Ghana.

According to him, the occasion was to put across a strong front for the Ghanaian alumni and also portray, expose and exhibit the Ghanaian culture at the global scene to endear the Ghanaian brand to the university, create more opportunities for young Ghanaians who would want to study in the university to do so knowing that they have a strong presence and support base from a vibrant alumni.

“We are an attractive group undoubtedly since the University of Portsmouth is by far the University of Choice in the UK, and we are leveraging on the youthful nature of the university to reach more young people for the greater good,” he opined.

Mr. Abraham Nana Osei-Mainoo, President of the Ghanaian Chapter, expressed desire to attract the youth and be supportive in their career progression using modern trends and technology to network very well.

According to him, projecting a strong alumni group would help harness their personal development and the nation at large.

He outlined a number of activities geared at attracting prospecting students to choose Portsmouth University for further studies and also encourage members use their exposure, experience and expertise from the UK to assist the youth at the various sectors of the economy.

The alumni aside networking, engaged in fun games and puzzles to refresh themselves as well as create a hospitable environment for enhanced networking and job hunts.

From Portsmouth College of Technology in 1953, the university’s name changed to Portsmouth Polytechnic in 1969 and later in 1992 became a fully-fledged university status with popular subject areas such as Accounting, Economics and Finance, Architecture, Property and Surveying, Business Management, Computing, Criminology, Law, Marketing, Sports Science, Engineering and a host of media courses, International Relations and politics among others.