Portugal Edge Spain in Penalty Thriller To Claim Second Nations League Title

Portugal celebrate the Nations League win

Portugal emerged victorious in a dramatic UEFA Nations League final in Munich, defeating neighbours Spain in a tense penalty shootout to lift the trophy for a record second time.

In a pulsating clash between two footballing powerhouses, Cristiano Ronaldo equalised in the 61st minute to make it 2-2, but neither side could find a breakthrough as the match stretched through extra time and into penalties.

Ronaldo, who had been substituted before extra time, was reduced to tears of joy on the sidelines as teammate Ruben Neves coolly slotted home the decisive penalty following a crucial save by Diogo Costa, who denied Spain’s Alvaro Morata.

Spain, the 2023 champions, struck first in the 21st minute through Martin Zubimendi, who capitalised on Portugal’s failure to clear a loose ball. But Portugal responded swiftly, with Nuno Mendes driving home a low effort just five minutes later to level the score.

La Roja regained the lead before the break as Mikel Oyarzabal, hero of last summer’s Euro final, found the net again with a composed finish.

However, Portugal’s talisman Ronaldo wasn’t to be silenced. The 39-year-old latched onto a deflected cross from Mendes and volleyed home the equaliser, shrugging off defender Marc Cucurella in the process.

In the shootout, Portugal were flawless. Gonçalo Ramos, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes and Mendes all converted confidently, setting the stage for Neves to seal the victory after Costa’s save from Morata.

The win cements Portugal’s dominance in the Nations League, making them the first nation to lift the trophy twice — and dashing Spain’s hopes of equaling that feat.