Poultry farmers to Receive Free vaccines

Head of Accra veterinary Laboratory, Doctor Theophilus Odoom

The United States Department for Agriculture (USDA) has donated about 560 birds to the Accra veterinary lab to aid in the manufacturing of New Castle Disease Vaccine.

Speaking at the birds handing over ceremony, the head of Accra veterinary Laboratory, Doctor Theophilus Odoom, the eggs to be produced by those birds will be used in the production of Lasota strain.

Doctor Odoom said Lasota strain was a type of Newcastle Disease vaccine that was effective in fighting new castle disease in birds.

He stressed on the unavailability of pathogen free eggs which are used in manufacturing the vaccine.

He bemoaned that most at times, the locally produced eggs are contaminated with Escherichia coli (E Coli), Salmonella, campylobacter and others.

As a result, “We are left with no option than to import eggs from outside the country”, he added.

According to him, poultry farmers were having high demand for the vaccine because of its effectiveness in eliminating the new castle disease that affect the birds.

He said the vaccine when produced will be distributed to all farmers whose birds are been affected by the disease without a charge.

By Annie Wharton Savage