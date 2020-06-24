PPP Elects New Officers In WR

Some of the WR PPP executives

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has elected new Western Regional executives to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.

The officers, who were all elected unopposed, are Alex Laar, Regional Chairman; Moses Twumasi Ankrah, Regional Vice Chairman; Isaac Mensah, Regional Secretary; and Ernest Aggrey, Deputy Regional Secretary.

The rest are Seedof Asiedu Simpey, Regional Organizer; Mary Mbra, Women Organizer; Theresa Bafoah, Deputy Women Organizer; Francis Abaidoo, Communications Director; and Bright Nuamah, Deputy Communications Director.

Besides, Eric Nwiah, Fredrick Asante, James Coleman and Gabriel Miah were elected as youth organizer, deputy youth organizer, education secretary and treasurer respectively.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE, the new Regional Chairman, Mr. Laar, asked Ghanaians to unite and collectively develop the country. He said the ideals of the party included truthfulness, probity, accountability, transparency and integrity.

He pointed out that “when the PPP is voted for in the December 7 general election, it will work hard to develop Ghana’s economy and improve the living standards of majority of the people.”

“We are promising Ghanaians that we will work vigorously to improve the agriculture and the railway sectors to benefit Ghanaians and those in the Western Region in particular,” he stressed.

He urged the people of the region to unite so that the rich resources in the area could be developed to raise their standard of living.

He mentioned that a PPP government would construct first-class roads in areas such as Shama, Elubo, Enchi, Tarkwa, Bogoso, among other major towns in the region.

On the issue of whether or not the PPP supports the compilation of a new voters’ register by the Electoral Commission (EC), Mr. Laar noted that the EC has the constitutional right to do whatever it is doing.

“But we thought the EC should have waited for the National Identification Authority to finish with its work so that the EC could have gone for the database of the NIA for the conduct of the elections,” he added.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi