Prampram Elders Appeal To IGP To Restore Peace

Elders of the Kley Kutsonya Clan in the Prampram Traditional Area of the Greater Accra, are appealing to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to ensure diligence investigation to unravel the circumstances under which their family head, Nene Ayerh Otusei Klo II was killed at Prampram by gunmen.

According to them, the perpetrators should be made to face full rigors of the law to restore calm and peace in the area as killing of traditional rulers in the area was becoming one too many.

Nii Ayiku, an elder of the Clan addressing a news conference appealed to the police to also to take appropriate steps to intensity patrols, beef up security and protect lives and properties, in the area

He said the indigenes are living in a state of insecurity as a result of the heinous crimes and criminals who continued to harass and attack them, using sophisticated means.

The family elder noted that some royals, who have fallen prey to the antics of the criminals were either murdered or terrorised and injured by unknown gunmen in the traditional area.

According to them, the residents are alarmed by the situation, especially the circumstances under which their family head was killed, hence they are living in fear as normal life in the area is now luxury.

He seized the opportunity to thank the Ghana Police Service for the steps taken so far in connection with the incident and urged them to continue to do their work without fear or favour.

Explaining the circumstances that led to the shooting of the Family Head, he said on Tuesday October 26, 2021, the Secretary to the Prampram Paramount Stool, Nasser Osabutey called a meeting the dawn the incident occurred for elders of the Kley Tsokunya clan to help resolve issues within the family and unite them.

The Family Head of the Kley Tsokunya in the meeting with other members such as Nene Tettey Kodjo, Chief of Mobole, Francis Annertey Abbey of the Anner We, Tawiah Nyumu, Head of Osuwem at the shrine.

In the course of the meeting, some men attacked them and gunned down the Family Head and other got injured.

Meanwhile, seven persons have been reportedly arrested by the Tema Police and remanded by a Tema court in connection with the murder of the family head.

