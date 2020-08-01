Pray To Defeat Covid-19 – Minister Appeals to Muslims

Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, yesterday called on Muslims to say special prayers for the world and Ghana in particular in the fight against Covid-19.

He told them to pray to Almighty Allah to defeat the novel coronavirus which is threatening human existence.

“We are in this together, and obviously, in the name of Almighty Allah, most gracious, most merciful, this too, in the words of the President, shall pass to the glory of Allah.

“Our commitment to nation-building is certainly on course, and we count on all faiths to support government in this direction,” he stated.

This was contained in a statement the Regional Minister issued to mark this year’s Eid-Ul-Adha.

He explained that the day marked the culmination of the holy pilgrimage and significantly the commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim’s famous sacrifice to Almighty Allah.

He said the day would have guaranteed millions of Muslims worldwide who had made it to the Holy land of Mecca, move from Mina to mount Arafat, also known as the “Mount of Mercy” for the most important part of the Hajj pilgrimage this year.

He said, however, that due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the holy pilgrimage to Mecca this year had been restricted to only the Muslims who are within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Explaining further, the minister said the climax of Arafah on the ninth day of Dhul-Hijjah paved the way for the observance of Eid-Ul-Adha.

He wished all Muslims in the region the very best of the season in the celebration which marked important milestone on the Islamic calendar.

He reminded all Muslims of the fact that the event should not be for celebrations alone, but to reflect on their sacrifices to their Maker and then to fellow humans and to society at large.

He also appealed to the Muslim community to use the solemn occasion to renew their covenant with Almighty Allah.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi