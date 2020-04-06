Pregnant Woman Infected With CONVID-19 Did Not Travel To Tarkwa

The CONVID-19 monitoring Team in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality is debunking allegations that the 33-year-old pregnant woman who was recently confirmed positive with COVID 19 infection in Bolgatanga travelled to Tarkwa in the Western Region.

According to the Municipal Information Officer and member of the CONVID-19 Team Frederick Kaayeng “the information is inaccurate and misleading, because investigations conducted as part of contacts tracing by the Rapid Response Team has revealed that the patient does not have any relation in Tarkwa, and had no such travel record from the Municipality to the Upper East Region.

He said the patient rather mentioned Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region, where she traveled to, but the clinician who attended to her mistook Nkawkaw for Tarkwa.

According to Mr Kaayeng, out of the 13 suspected COVID-19 cases recorded in the Municipality, nine of the test results turned out to be negative, while the remaining four suspected cases results were still pending.

The ISD officer again said “hence, we put on record that the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality has not recorded any COVID-19 case”.

Even though the Team admits the need for contact tracing as a measure for proper management of the COVID-19 pandemic, they were of the view that accurate and effective communication from all stakeholders was relevant to keep Ghanaians calm as they worked together to fight the disease.