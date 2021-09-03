Prepaid Meter ‘Thief’ Arrested In Tamale

The accused, Mohammed Sualisu

A notorious suspected prepaid meter thief one Mohammed Sualisu has been arrested in Tamale in the Northern Region.

Mohammed Sualisu is said to have been a wanted person by the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) since last year for allegedly stealing power meters of customers in the region.

Mohammed Sualisu is alleged to have stolen several prepaid meters from their customer’s homes.

Some NEDCo customers in the region reported to the office that their prepaid meters have been stolen under strange circumstances which prompted NEDCo to flag those meters in their system.

One Mohammed Osman, a NEDCo customer went to buy power and the system detected that the meter was flagged and he was arrested.

Mohammed Osman then led NEDCo officials to Mohammed Sualisu as the person who sold the prepaid meter to him and he was subsequently arrested.

Mohammed Sualisu was arrested with two stolen prepaid meters in his custody.

They have arraigned before the Tamale District Magistrate court presided by His Worship Amadu Issifu and remanded into police custody.

They have been charged with stealing and will reappear in court on September 10, 2021.

The Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) Public Relations Officer, Alhassan Ababa, said the illegal connection has remained the bane of NEDCo’s success and the creeping canker of meter theft.

“This menace if not checked will lead to the collapse of the company. We are therefore appealing to the general public to help NEDCo combat all antisocial activities from our various communities to guarantee the survival of the sole electricity distributor in Northern Ghana.”

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale