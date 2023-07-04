Prepare Well For Africa-TT Brothers Tell Medeama

Isaac Tetteh aka TT Brothers

President of Uncle T United FC Isaac Tetteh (TT Brothers) has advised the entire management team of Ghana Premiere League champions, Medeama, to put their house in order ahead of their Africa campaign.

He urged the Tarkwa-based side on, to prepare adequately after securing their first Ghana Premier League title.

Medeama by virtue of their feat as reigning Ghana Club champions will represent Ghana at the next CAF Champions League competition.

Managing Director of TT Brothers Limited mentioned that the Western regional side must put their house in order ahead of the task.

“It is one thing winning and another to prepare for competition. It is a tough terrain, and it takes a lot of preparation and planning to survive,” said TT Brothers.

He added, “They must demonstrate to the whole country and Africa that they have what it takes to act as worthy ambassadors

I have no doubts they will do well per the performance they have democrated but the watch word is proper preparation and planning.”

He admonished the sponsorship department of the team to push harder, and make good representation of themselves and Ghana.

Medeama’s feat ended the over four decade titleless run from the Western Region after Hasaacas and Eleven Wise had won the titles in the past.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum