Ablekuma Killer Robbers Stole GHC145k, 2 Grabbed

The Kaneshie District Court has remanded two suspected armed robbers into police custody in connection with the recent attack on a bullion van, resulting in the tragic death of a police officer at Ablekuma Fan Milk.

The accused persons have been identified as Benjamin Ojogbe, an unemployed individual, and Rashid Abdul.

The shocking incident occurred on June 30, 2023, when a bullion van transporting a substantial amount of cash was ambushed by a group of armed assailants.

The culprits managed to flee the scene with an estimated sum of GH¢145,163.08, leaving behind a trail of devastation and loss.

Law enforcement agencies swiftly launched an investigation into the incident, which led to the arrest of Ojogbe and Abdul. The arrests were made at Circle Railways, where the accused individuals were reportedly found “enjoying themselves,” according to the police.

During the court proceedings at the Kaneshie District Court, the prosecution presented its case against the defendants. Their alleged involvement in the attack on the bullion van and the subsequent death of a police officer were detailed by the prosecution.

Considering the gravity of the charges brought against them, the court, decided to remand Ojogbe and Abdul into police custody for further investigations.

The decision was made to ensure their availability for further investigation and prevent any potential flight risk.

Meanwhile, the police have intensified efforts to apprehend the remaining accomplices involved in the attack and subsequent robbery.

They are determined to bring all those responsible for the heinous crime to justice and recover the stolen funds.

The tragic incident has once again highlighted the dangers faced by security personnel in their daily operations. The Ghana Police Service has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of citizens and has called for increased vigilance and cooperation from the public in combating such acts of criminality.

The case has been adjourned to July 18, 2023, for further investigations. The court expects prosecution to gather more evidence and testimonies in order to ascertain the full extent of the accused individuals’ involvement and bring them to justice accordingly.

Meanwhile, the President of the Association of Bullion Operators Ghana (ABOG), Alhaji Iddi Sumaila, has mentioned that starting from July 1st all bullion vans for transporting cash will be armored.

In the wake of the increasing incidents of armed robbery attacks on bullion vans in the country, the most recent attack happened two Thursdays ago when four unknown gang men attacked a bullion van in Ablekuma, Accra, resulting in the death of the police escort.

Speaking in an interview with Accra based media outlet, Alhaji Sumaila reassured the public that no soft-skinned vehicle will be seen by banks transporting cash, adding that the association is committed to ensuring that all banks across the country utilize the available 150 bullion vans before the specified deadline.

“From 1st July, I can assure the general public that no soft-skinned vehicles will be seen on our roads. We have been using the soft-skinned awaiting the deadline. It is a program we are looking at holistically. So no soft-skinned vehicles will be on our roads.”

“We will see banks using armored vehicles/bullion vans. However, other banks have not finalized the agreement with us. We have about 150 bullion vans in the country. Most banks have signed contracts with us to deploy them,” he said.

He explained that this plan had been in progress before the recent incident and that significant strides had been made to ensure its implementation.

The agreement with the Bank of Ghana and other stakeholders was to transition away from soft-skinned vehicles starting from July.

“That has been the plan, it is not because of this issue. Progress has been made and that was the agreement with the Bank of Ghana and all other stakeholders that from July we will have to transition.”

By Vincent Kubi