President Affirms His Love For First Lady On Val’s Day

The First Couple. Inset: The President’s gift to the First Lady

President Akufo-Addo and First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo were the centre of attention during the 2021 Valentine’s Day celebrations on Sunday.

The first couple once again rekindled the spark in their relationship in a unique open display of love, care and affection for each other.

President Akufo-Addo apparently sent his wife a sizable bouquet as part of the celebration and she couldn’t keep quiet about it.

She needed to let everyone come to terms with how romantic and loving the man who is affectionately called Nana Showboy is to her. She has therefore painted social media red with the Val’s Day gift.

“Thank you my hubby dearest @NAkufoAddo (love emoji). Happy Chocolate Day,” she said when she shared a photo of the heart bouquet on Instagram.

The President interestingly replied with a tweet saying,

“You’re welcome, my beautiful Rebecca.

Happy Chocolate Day (chocolate emoji).”

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Rebecca have been married for about 24 years and in 2017 they celebrated their 20th anniversary. They have five daughters and five grandchildren.

Their show of love has always been the talk of town and Sunday’s wasn’t different.

