President Akufo-Addo Assures Fair, Credible Elections

In his penultimate State of the Nation address, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed the assurance that the government will ensure a credible and fair election organised by the Electoral Commission (EC) in December 2024.

The President emphasised the importance of public education on the necessity of a peaceful election, reaching every corner of the country.

President Akufo-Addo acknowledged that this year’s election will generate heightened levels of communication, ensuring even the least politically interested individuals are aware of the upcoming polls on December 7, to select a new president and Members of Parliament (MPs). Stressing the significant role of the EC in conducting credible elections, the President called for cooperation from all parties involved.

The President appealed to political parties to uphold the integrity of the democratic system, stressing that competitive elections should be seen as opportunities for growth instead of division. He acknowledged the responsibility of the EC in organizing a smooth process and assured that the government was fully supportive of their efforts.

President Akufo-Addo also urged political parties to demonstrate that competitive elections are honorable experiences that enhance character. He emphasised that the outcome of the elections should not determine the end of the world and that winners and losers should come together, congratulating and working with one another for the betterment of the nation.

In light of recent attempts to undermine the multiparty democratic system of governance, the President called on political parties to recognize the significance of their credibility. He emphasised that the world is watching and it is essential for all parties to play their respective roles to guarantee a credible and fair election.

With the government’s commitment to ensuring a smooth process and the President’s call for cooperation and integrity from political parties and the EC, hopes are high that the upcoming election will be transparent, fair, and credible.

By Vincent Kubi