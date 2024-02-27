President Akufo-Addo Announces Introduction of Performance Tracker for Infrastructure Projects

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revealed plans to introduce a performance tracker to promote transparency and accountability in infrastructure projects throughout Ghana.

During the State of the Nations Address in Parliament on Tuesday, the president announced that the tracker will be launched in March of this year.

The president acknowledged concerns regarding the accuracy and reliability of project presentations, particularly the use of artist’s impressions to portray final outcomes. To address this issue, the performance tracker will serve as a mechanism to ensure that infrastructure projects are held to proper standards and deliver tangible results to the people.

President Akufo-Addo emphasized the importance of showcasing the progress and impact of infrastructure projects accurately. He believes that the performance tracker will instill trust and confidence among citizens, as it will provide a reliable means of monitoring and assessing the execution of various projects across the nation.

The introduction of the performance tracker reflects the government’s commitment to promoting transparency and accountability in Ghana’s infrastructure development. With this system in place, it is hoped that citizens will have a clearer understanding of the progress being made on various projects and have confidence in the government’s efforts to improve the country’s infrastructure.

The launch of the performance tracker in March will mark an important step in ensuring the successful implementation of infrastructure projects in Ghana. By providing a reliable mechanism for monitoring and assessing progress, the government aims to create a more efficient and accountable system that benefits all citizens.

By Vincent Kubi