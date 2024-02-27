Mahama Submits Running Mate Choice for Consideration

John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has officially submitted his nomination for a running mate to the party’s leadership.

The NDC leadership confirmed receiving the formal communication and announced that they will convene a meeting to consider the nomination.

In a statement released today, the NDC’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, acknowledged the receipt of the communication from the presidential candidate. The statement stated that the party will adhere to Article 45 of the NDC Constitution, which outlines the procedure for selecting a running mate.

“The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has today received a formal communication from our Presidential Candidate, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, regarding the nomination of his Running Mate in accordance with Article 45 of the NDC Constitution,” stated Fifi Fiavi Kwetey in the release.

The NDC expressed confidence that the chosen running mate will bring valuable experience and expertise to their campaign, effectively complementing the party’s vision. The party also mentioned that the venue and logistical details for the upcoming meetings will be communicated directly to all participants.

A meeting of the NDC’s Council of Elders is scheduled for Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. to deliberate on the running mate nomination. Later that day, the National Executive Committee will gather at 2:00 p.m. to further consider the nomination.

The NDC is known for its commitment to positive transformation and progress for Ghana. The party expressed gratitude to its supporters for their loyalty and unwavering commitment, urging them to join hands in working towards a brighter future for the country.

As the 2024 elections draw nearer, the selection of a running mate is a crucial decision for political parties. The NDC’s announcement signifies a significant step forward in their electoral preparations.

By Vincent Kubi