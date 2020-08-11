President Akufo-Addo Cuts Sod For New 400-Bed Maternity Block

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday, cut the sod for the construction and equipping of a 12 storey 400 bed Maternity and Gynaecological Centre, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

It will be recalled that, on 6th December, 2018, during his visit to Korle Bu, where he commissioned the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the National Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and Burns Centre for the Hospital, the President was struck by the poor state of the Maternity Block.

“I promised to remedy the situation, as the current state of the building is not fit for purpose. Today’s ceremony is a fulfillment of the pledge I made,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo noted that the commencement of work on these two projects, in addition to the re-activation of construction work on the abandoned 750 bed Maternity and Children’s Block at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi, will significantly reduce maternal and neonatal mortality rates in the country.

This, he explained, are further testimony to the commitment of Government to improve Ghana’s healthcare infrastructure, and move the country steadily towards the goal of achieving Universal Healthcare Coverage for all.

Once completed, the 400-bed Maternity Block facility, President Akufo-Addo, said, “will contribute to addressing the persistent challenges of high maternal and child health morbidity and mortality in Ghana. It will also accelerate our progress towards the achievement of the SDGs through enhanced access to quality maternal and child health services.”

To this end, Government has secured an amount of €145,220,000 from Standard Chartered Bank to cover the cost of the project, with an export credit guarantee from Swedish Export Credit towards the reconstruction of the maternity block.

Additionally, the Project has an insurance cover of some €18,973,024.85, and it is to be constructed through a joint venture entity known as HEDEBI JV. The partners of this group are Rizzani DE ECCHER, Bergam, and Hospital Engineering Ltd.

Once completed, the 12-storey maternity block will have a 400 bed capacity; 20 labour delivery rooms; 100 seater waiting area; 26 recovery wards; 18 treatment rooms; 24 consulting rooms; seven theatres; IVF services; ten room accommodation for new mothers; 32-seater restaurant, with a preparation area; and an emergency unit with its own triage and operating theatre.

Indeed, once completed, the Centre will be the first public facility to deliver IVF services in the Country, the president said.