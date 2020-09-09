President Akufo-Addo Cuts Sod For Tuobodom Town Roads

President Akufo-Addo on day two of his visit to the newly created Bono East region has cut the sod for the commencement of construction of Tuobodom township roads in the Techiman North District.

Performing the sod-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, President Akufo-Addo indicated that a total of 5.5 kilometres of roads within Tuobodom will be given a “bitumen face-lift”.

With the mainstay of residents of the town being agriculture, the President was confident that the completion of the road will help facilitate the movement of people, goods and services within the town.

To this end, a contract, to the tune of GH¢10,917,341.04, has been awarded to Stave Mens Co. Ltd., for the construction of the road by the Department of Feeder Roads, an agency under the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

The works to be undertaken include the clearing and demolition of existing weak structures, formation, widening of narrow sections, construction of critical culverts, construction of u-drains, construction of trapezoidal drains, sub-base, base, embankment protection, primer and seal.

Speaking at the event, Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta stated that a total of 73 road projects being undertaken in Bono East Region.

Specific to the town of Tuobodom, Mr Amoako-Atta stated that the Zongo Market road, Chief’s Palace No.1 road and Chief’s Palace No. 2 road, are examples of the roads that will be constructed under the project.

He reassured that all persons whose structures may be affected by the construction will be duly compensated, urging the Chiefs and people of Tuobodom to help ensure that the process is completed on time.