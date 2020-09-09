NPP Rubbishes Bole/Bamboi NDC Claims Against Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Bole/Bamboi Constituency branch of the NPP has refuted claims by the NDC in that Constituency against Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

NDC’s Bole/Bamboi Constituency had following Dr. Bawumia’s successful visit to Bole, hurriedly organized a press conference, saying “Bawumia couldn’t mention one NPP project at Bole after his “Ghost projects” in tracker”.

But in reaction, Abdulai Ibrahim, NPP Constituency secretary in Bole/Bamboi, says “in the spirit of fairness, we deem it appropriate to react to the vile propaganda, lies and a hasty but meaningless press conference held by the opposition NDC in connection with the visit of the most competent and productive vice president in history, HE Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.”

The vice president stormed Bole to round off his visit to the Nana Addo newly created Region (Savannah).

“What was meant to be a private visit to the Bole-wura turned out to be a stunning experience as the home of Mahama offered Dr. Bawumia an unimaginably mammoth welcome,” the statement noted.

It says “after seeing this unprecedented crowd, the NDC in Bole/Bamboi could not hide their frustrations and hurriedly organised a poorly worded press conference riddled with a lot of factual inaccuracies and intoxicated with hate and jealousy titled “Bawumia couldn’t mention one NPP project at Bole after his “Ghost projects” in tracker.”

” As much as they have an exclusive preserve to hold such empty press conferences, we in the NPP in Bole/Bamboi will entreat them to do due diligence before rushing to expose their incompetence and lack of appreciation of the issues thereby affirming the incompetent tag of their flagbearer and the NDC as a party,” it stated.

The NDC in the Bole/Bamboi also compared the achievements of the incompetent former president John Mahama’s eight years in power to that of the HE, according to the statement.

The visionary president Nana Addo’s three and half years in power in John Mahama’s home district Bole, the statement noted is giving them sleepless nights.

This is unfortunate and disgraceful on the part of a party the people of Bole has voted for 28 years yet can’t mention more than five projects started and completed under their regime, it says.

The NDC could only mention a community Senior high school at Bamboi started and completed by the JDM government, the statement underscored.

“It is instructive to note that, the cost of the highly touted guest house at Cocoa Research Institute which was meant for the comfort and personal use of the former president and his family can be used to build two teacher training colleges or even a fully fledged university for the district.”

“Juxtapose these disgraceful achievements from our own son, uncle and brother candidate John Dramani Mahama to that of the NPP led by HE “Yenawura-wura,” Nana Akuffo Addo led government’s unmatched achievements in Bole District.”

They listed some of the projects undertaken by President Nana Akufo-Addo in Bole District as:

1. Construction of 3 unit classroom block and auxiliary facilities at Kpenayiri – completed

2. Construction of 3 unit classroom block and auxiliary facilities at Deboyiri – completed

3. Construction of 3 classroom block and auxillary facilities at Bandankwanta – completed

4. Construction of 12 unit classroom one storey building at Bamboi SHS – completed

5. Construction of 6 unit classroom block and auxiliary facilities at Maluwe – completed

6. Construction of 3 unit classroom block at Mankuma – completed

7. Construction of 3 unit classroom block at Kinasibi – completed

8. Renovation of 9 unit classroom block at Bole ( St. Kizito “B” Primary School) – completed

9. Renovation of 12 unit classroom block at Bole (Kurabraso Primary School) – completed

10. Construction of 7 unit classroom block at Bole SHS – ongoing

11 Construction of 500 capacity boy dormitory at Bole SHS – ongoing

12 Construction of 3 unit classroom block and auxiliary facilities at Tinga SHS – ongoing

13. Construction of 3 unit classroom block and auxiliary facilities at Juboi – ongoing

14. Construction of 3 unit classroom block and auxiliary facilities at Sig-nyekura – ongoing

15. Construction of 3 unit classroom block and auxiliary facilities at Jama – ongoing

16. Construction of Teachers quarters at Horiyiri – ongoing

17Construction of KG block at Jentige – ongoing

18Construction of KG block at Bale – ongoing

19 Construction of KG block at Teselima – ongoing

On health projects, it mentioned:

1. Construction of CHIPS compound at Teselima – completed

2. Construction of CHIPS compound at Bale – completed

3. Construction of CHIPS compound at Konjumah – completed

4. Renovation of Chibrinyoa CHIPS compound – completed

5. Renovation of Children ward at Bole District Hospital – completed

6 Construction of CHIPS compound at Sonyor – ongoing

7. Construction of a Polyclinic at Bamboi – ongoing

9. Construction of a maternity ward at Kakiase – ongoing

It listed electricity projects undertaken by the Akufo-Addo administration in Bole District as:

1. Doli electricity project – commissioned.

2. Norkoiyiri electricity project – commissioned

3. Wawabile electricity project – commissioned

4. Mandari Nsunua electricity project – ongoing

5. Nouyiri electrification project – ongoing

6. Bekwaikura electrification project – ongoing

7. Gbodaa electrification project – ongoing

8. Bodi electrification project – ongoing

By Melvin Tarlue