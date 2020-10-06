President Akufo-Addo Finally Approves $45k Payment To D.K. Poison

D.K. Poison

After about four decades, the Government of Ghana has finally agreed to pay its debt to Ghana’s first world boxing title holder, David Kotei otherwise known as D.K. Poison.

A statement from the presidency dated September 28, 2020, and signed by the Secretary to President Nana Akufo-Addo, Nana Bediatuo Asante, gave the assurance that the money was going to be paid back to the veteran boxer.

According to the statement, the Finance Ministry has been requested to take the necessary action to refund the $45,000.

D.K. Poison has been waiting for over 40 years for the refund of a loan he extended to the Government of Ghana from his fight win.

He had consistently claimed that earned a purse of $75,000 from his first bout and was paid an amount of 34,000 cedis, through a transfer at the then Barclays Bank, which was equivalent to $30,000 at the time.

This meant that an outstanding amount of $45,000 was to be paid to him.

The loan was advanced purely on a gentleman’s agreement with officials of the then Military government of Ghana, back in Tokyo Japan where D.K. Poison had won his second title defence against Shigefumi Fukuyama.

By Melvin Tarlue