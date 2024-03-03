President Akufo-Addo Honours Top BECE Scholars

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has awarded 46 outstanding students from the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) as the overall best performers.

This prestigious ceremony celebrated the remarkable achievements of these students who outshined six hundred and two thousand, four hundred and fifty-seven (602,457) fellow candidates in the BECE 2023.

Of the 46 top-performing students, 36 were selected from public schools, while 10 hail from private schools.

The selection was based on their exceptional raw scores obtained in the BECE 2023.

The event held on Friday, 1st March 2024 also recognized the outstanding performance of two visually impaired students and two students with hearing impairments.

President Akufo-Addo expressed his delight and pride in these young brilliant minds for bringing immense joy and honor to their families, schools, communities, and themselves.

He highlighted the significance of this year’s awards ceremony as the first time private school students have been recognized, showcasing the nation’s commitment to acknowledging excellence regardless of school type.

The President’s commendation brings attention to the hard work and dedication displayed by these exceptional students throughout their academic journey.

The recognition they received is a testament to their exceptional intellect, discipline, and commitment to education.

The event served as a reminder of the importance of academic excellence and the potential of Ghana’s youth to shape the nation’s future.

The President emphasized the need for continued investment in quality education, creating an environment that nurtures talent and allows students to thrive.

President Akufo-Addo concluded by urging all students to follow in the footsteps of these honored individuals and strive for excellence.

He encouraged parents, teachers, and stakeholders to support and motivate students in their pursuit of academic success.

The awards ceremony not only celebrated the accomplishments of these exemplary students but also highlighted the government’s commitment to education and the recognition of outstanding achievements. It served as a source of inspiration for students across the nation, promoting a culture of excellence and motivating future generations to reach for the stars.

By Vincent Kubi