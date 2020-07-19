President Akufo-Addo Resumes Duty After Isolation

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

President Akufo-Addo has completed his 14-day isolation and will start attending to business from his office on Monday, July 19, 2020. This was disclosed by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah at a press briefing in Accra on Sunday.

According to Mr. Nkrumah “the President of the Republic Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo is expected to resume out-home engagements from tomorrow after a 14 day precautionary self-isolation period the president’s precautionary self-isolation was on the advice of doctors after at least one person within his close circle tested positive couple of weeks ago.

“The President has during the period been working from the presidential villa at the Jubilee House. He is expected to from Monday attend to business from his office at the Jubilee House and additionally he will attend to some engagement outside Accra during the week” he said.

The Minister expressed gratitude to al well-wishers who have been concerned with the health of the President since the news of his isolation broke some two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Marfo has tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

This is after he tested positive for the virus some weeks back. According to Mr. Nkrumah, the latest test conducted on the Minister came out negative and thus he has recovered from the virus.