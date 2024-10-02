President Akufo-Addo Secretary, Bediatuo On Admission- Presidency Clears Air

The Office of the President has issued a statement regarding the health status of Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Following his participation in the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York, where he was a key member of Akufo-Addo’s delegation, Nana Bediatuo Asante stayed back to attend to some government business.

Unfortunately, he began to feel unwell and was hospitalized.

This follows rumors trending on Tuesday evening that Asante Bediatuo is reported dead.

However, in a reaction, the Presidency has announced that Nana Bediatuo Asante is in stable condition and responding well to treatment.

According to the medical team, his recovery is on track, and they are hopeful for his swift return to full strength.

BY Daniel Bampoe