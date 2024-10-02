Organised Labour Front Splits Over Galamsey Strike

A group of labour union members, including representatives from the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU), Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), and Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOSSAG), have allegedly expressed concerns over the recent call for a nationwide strike against galamsey (illegal mining) by Organised Labour.

The members in a statement, signed by Kwabena Adu Amankwa, Henry Ofosu Kwarteng, Mrs. Joyce Halm, and Victor Ametepor, questioned the lack of transparency and communication from their leaders regarding the strike.

They claimed not to have received any letters or invitations to discuss the strike, nor were they aware of any scheduled meetings with state actors and stakeholders.

Furthermore, the members raised concerns about the timing of the strike, citing a recent donation of GHC400,000 from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to enhance union programs and activities.

This donation, they noted, was the first in seven years, leading them to suspect that the strike might be motivated by political interests rather than a genuine concern for the galamsey issue.

A Call for Alternative Solutions

Rather than a nationwide strike, the members suggested engaging with communities affected by galamsey, educating them, and demanding more from the government to stop mining in river bodies.

They argued that a strike would be reckless and selfish, considering the potential disruption to essential services and the economic impact on workers with families to support.

Organised Labour’s Demands

Organised Labour has been vocal about its demands, including a proposed 75% increment in base pay for 2024 to meet the rising cost of living in Ghana.

However, the government’s proposal of an 18% increment was rejected, with labour leaders insisting on at least 60%.

The current strike call has sparked concerns about the union’s motivations and potential political manipulation.

A Plea for Transparency

The labour union members urged their leaders to return the GHC 400,000 donation and ensure transparency in their decision-making processes.

They emphasized the need to prioritize workers’ interests and avoid being used for political agendas that might harm the country.

BY Daniel Bampoe