Reggie Zippy’s Ex-Wife Denies Claims of Blocking Access To Kids

Edith Ward, ex-wife of musician Reggie Zippy, has denied allegations that she has prevented him from seeing their children following their divorce.

Since their separation in August 2023, Reggie Zippy has repeatedly voiced concerns about being excluded from his children’s lives, recently claiming he has no access to them.

However, in an interview with Caleb Nii Boye, Edith allegedly refuted these claims, insisting that Reggie has made no efforts to reach out. “The question is, what do you mean by giving him access to the kids? Has he behind the scenes called, sent a text, or even an email? Or made any efforts? He hasn’t,” she explained.

Edith stressed that despite the difficulties of raising their children alone, she would be open to Reggie’s involvement in their lives. “I’ve been accused many times of not letting him be in the children’s lives, but as a father, I would want you to take them to football because I work full-time. They go to three different schools now; I need to go pick them up, take them to training at different places, and be there at their matches. On the financial side too, it’s been a battle.”

Edith also shared her frustrations about the public scrutiny she and her children have faced since their divorce. “Myself and the children do not have privacy now because everywhere we walk, people know. I once took my son to a football match in London, and one of the parents walked up to me and said she had seen stuff about my relationship. You can imagine how it felt,” she said.

“Everywhere you go, someone is asking about it. It’s difficult for me as a parent,” she added, expressing the toll the situation has taken on their family’s privacy.