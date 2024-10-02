Coming To America’ Actor John Amos Dies At 84

American actor John Amos, best known for his roles in “Coming to America” & “Good Times”, has passed away at the age of 84.

His son, Kelly Christopher Amos, confirmed the news in a statement on Tuesday, revealing that the actor died of natural causes on August 21, 2024.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned. He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold, and he was loved worldwide,” Kelly Christopher stated.

Amos, who became a beloved figure for many through his iconic roles, was often regarded as a father figure on TV. His son noted that his father’s legacy would continue through his celebrated work in television and film. “Many fans consider him as their TV father. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor,” Kelly added.

John Amos leaves behind a lasting impact on the entertainment industry, remembered for his talent, warmth, and the memorable characters he portrayed throughout his career.