President Appoints 3 Key Advisors

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ahead of the release of list of deputy ministers, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made three key appointments into his administration, appointing former Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo as senior presidential advisor at the Office of the President.

The other appointees are Dr Anthony Akoto Osei, former Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation and Oboshie Sai-Cofie, former Minister of Information and Chairperson of Ghana Airport Company.

Dr Akoto Osei, immediate past MP for Tafo in the Ashanti region is now Presidential Advisor on Economic Affairs while Ms Oboshie Sai-Cofie, a media connoisseur on the other hand is Presidential Advisor on Media Relations.

Both Osafo Maafo and Dr Akoto Osei maintained the slots as members of the Economic Management Team (EMT) chaired by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

All the three appointees attend cabinet meetings chaired by President Akufo-Addo.

DGN Online source said the President announced the names at a recent ministerial retreat at the Peduase Lodge, near Aburi.

According the source Mr Osafo Maafo will still be operating from the Office of the President annex, Ridge, where his office had been when he was Senior Minister, handling all the assignments entrusted to him by the President.

The former senior minister scheduled according to the source had not changed except the stripping him of the ministerial title.

The two other advisors will be operating from the Presidency, Jubilee House, DGN Online has learnt.

Mr Osafo Maafo and Dr Akoto Osei lost their ministerial positions following the rationalization of ministries in the second term of Akufo-Addo administration.