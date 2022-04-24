President Appoints Asante Yeboah Executive Secretary Of Public Servants Housing Loans Scheme

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Dr. Richard Asante Yeboah as acting Executive Secretary of the Public Servants Housing Loans Scheme.

In a letter dated April 21, the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante explained that Mr. Asante Yeboah’s appointment is pursuant to Section 11 (1) of the Public Servants (Housing Loans) Scheme Act, 1975 (N.R.C.D. 319).

According to the letter, Dr. Asante Yeboah has been appointed “pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing Board of the Scheme, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.”

The President thus asked the appointee to indicate his acceptance or otherwise in 14 days.

“Kindly indicate your acceptance of this appointment within 14 days of receipt of this letter. Please accept the President’s best wishes,” parts of the letter read.

The scheme was established to assist Civil and Public Servants to acquire their own residential property through the granting of mortgage loans.

It is under the supervision of the Ministry of Works and Housing.

Richard Asante Yeboah in his appreciation message to thank the President for his appointment believes that NPP members teamwork makes the President’s dream comes true.

“I will like to use this opportunity to thank God Almighty for guiding my life and steps from my childhood up to this day. I thank Him for everything in my life including the good and the bad, some were blessings and others were lessons. I’m like a pencil in the hands of the creator.

“I would equally like to thank His Excellency the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for reposing confidence in me and granting my humble self the opportunity to serve in his government as Ag. Executive Secretary of the Public Servants Housing Loan Scheme.”

The Deputy Nattional Communications Director also seized the opportunity to thank the Sector Minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye for believing in him and subsequently recommending him for this appointment.

“I can’t stop until I dish out a bowl of appreciation to the larger party leadership at all levels, the various organs of the party and the committees that I have had the privilege of serving on over the years.

“To the gallant soldiers at the communications outfit from the directorate to the serial callers and even those at forgotten parts of the country, thank you for your unflinching love and support throughout my journey. You will surely not be forgotten in the exciting years ahead.

“To every team I have had the opportunity to work with and the new team I would be working with in the future, let’s always remember that, “Our teamwork makes the President’s dreams and aspirations work.”

By Vincent Kubi