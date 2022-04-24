Kelvyn Boy Allegedly Attacked By UCC Students

A video making the rounds on social media captures a man believed to be Afrobeats star, Kelvyn Boy being heckled by uniform men at the campus of the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

The incident reportedly took place on Saturday during a concert as part of the school’s 60th Anniversary Celebration.

Kelvyn who was billed for the concert reportedly decided to perform early at about 8pm and leave for Accra to perform at another concert at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

However, students allegedly won’t let him leave. The #DownFlat hit maker’s car was allegedly blocked from moving out of the school.

The incident degenerated into him being attacked. A voice commentary in the background of the video kept mentioning Kelvyn Boy’s name while the uniform men push him and his men back.

The men in uniform according to earlier reports are also students from the school’s cadet.